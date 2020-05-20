Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB May Not Declare Class 10 Scores Today at biharboard.ac.in

Event Highlights
Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to be ready with their admit cards as the BSE class 10 results are supposed to be announced in the afternoon by the Bihar Board. For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. Apart from the official websites, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS. Candidates can also check their Bihar Board 10th results directly here.
Students Need 150 Marks Overall to Pass Exam | Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and internal assessment (literacy activity and project work), altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.
Here's how to check the Bihar Board 10th result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'
Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'
Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials
Step 6: Enter the captcha text
Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.
How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 via SMS | In case, the official websites crash, or students are unable to access their BSEB 1oth result online for other reasons, they can check via SMS. For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10-space-ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
BSEB 10th Result to be Released at Presser | The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB 10th Results 2020 today at a press conference, following which the BSEB will upload the Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Board has already completed the evaluation process for the remaining answer sheets for BSEB Matric Exam 2020. After the final scrutiny of the copies of the students who have scored the highest marks, the board is expected to release the official result for BSEB Class 10 result today (May 20).
Where to Check Bihar 10th Result 2020 | The BSEB Matric results will be released by the Bihar Board on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.
The BSEB 10th result 2020 is likely to be announced by Bihar Board today. (Image: News18.com)
The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process, which suffered a delay due to the coronavirus lockdown, began on May 6 and concluded last week. Last year, the BSEB pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 10 exam stood at 80.73%.
