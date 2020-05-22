Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Declare Class 10 Scores at biharboard.ac.in; Check Here

May 22, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)

​Here's how to check the Bihar Board 10th result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

.