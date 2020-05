Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Declare Class 10 Scores at biharboard.ac.in; Check Here

Read More

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The BSEB class 10 results is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Bihar today (May 22, Friday) after 5pm. Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to be ready with their admit cards as the BSE class 10 results are supposed to be announced in the evening by the Bihar Board. For matric students in Bihar, the 10th results will be declared by the Bihar Board (BSEB) on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type --space-and send it to. Apart from the official websites, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS. Candidates can also check their Bihar Board 10th results directly here.