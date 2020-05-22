 Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Declare Class 10 Scores at biharboard.ac.in; Check Here - News18

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Declare Class 10 Scores at biharboard.ac.in; Check Here

News18.com | May 22, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The BSEB class 10 results is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Bihar today (May 22, Friday) after 5pm. Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to be ready with their admit cards as the BSE class 10 results are supposed to be announced in the evening by the Bihar Board. For matric students in Bihar, the 10th results will be declared by the Bihar Board (BSEB) on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in.

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. Apart from the official websites, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS. Candidates can also check their Bihar Board 10th results directly here.
May 22, 2020 4:20 pm (IST)

Prior to the declaration of Bihar 10th Result, the Bihar board completed the evaluation process and also held a verification drive for all the exam toppers through telephonic interviews.

May 22, 2020 4:09 pm (IST)

How to Check Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS | For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

May 22, 2020 4:08 pm (IST)

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process, which suffered a delay due to the coronavirus lockdown, began on May 6 and concluded last week.
 

May 22, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)

​Here's how to check the Bihar Board 10th result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'
Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'
Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials
Step 6: Enter the captcha text
Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

May 22, 2020 4:04 pm (IST)

Official Websites for Bihar Board Result 2020 | For class 10 students, the matric results will be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

May 22, 2020 3:57 pm (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | In Bihar, the BSEB class 10 results will be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board at a press conference in Patna today (May 22, Friday). 

Students can directly check their Bihar Board 10th results here by entering the admit card details below:



The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process, which suffered a delay due to the coronavirus lockdown, began on May 6 and concluded last week. Last year, the BSEB pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 10 exam stood at 80.73%.

