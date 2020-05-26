Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Released by BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Scores Directly Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Released | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. The BSEB, which is the examination authority, has released the Bihar 10th Result on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard-ac-in. Students can check their BSEB class 10 scores with the help of their admit cards.

In case, the official website takes time to load, students can also check directly check their Bihar Board matric results on these websites as well examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Candiates can also check their Bihar 10th results directly here by filling up the required details below:



Bihar 10 Result 2020: How to check your BSEB Matric result 2020







Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Bihar Board Result 2020 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard-ac-in

Step 1: Log on to the official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard-ac-in



Step 2: Look for a tab which says ‘BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar 10th result 2020’



Step 3: Click on Bihar Matric Result 2020



Step 4: Enter credentials



Step 5: Your BSEB Result will appear on the screen



Step 6: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020 and keep a printout

Students can check their Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 via SMS.







To check BSEB Matric Results 2020 via SMS:

Type - BSEB10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Once the Bihar Board 10 Result 2020 is announced, students who have doubts with the marks obtained can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets. To get familiar with the process of re-evaluation, students should visit the official website.

The BSEB had conducted the class 10 matric board examination in Bihar for the academic year 2019-20. Approximately 15 lakh students sat for the Bihar class 10 board examination 2020. The officials had conducted the exams from February 17 to February 24. In the academic year 2018-19, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.