Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 to be Released by BSEB Today After 5pm at biharboard.ac.in; Steps to Check

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar 10th Result 2020 will reportedly be released today afternoon by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Bihar Board is set to declare the BSEB Matric results for class 10 students on their official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in on May 22. The BSEB Chairman will announce the Bihar Board class 10 results, which was expected in March end or early April but suffered a delay due to the COVID-19 lockdown, at a press conference in Patna today.

Prior to the declaration of Bihar 10th Result, the Bihar board completed the evaluation process and also held verification drive for all the exam toppers through telephonic interviews. Alternatively, students can check their BSEB Matric results by entering their admit card details below:

The other alternative websites where the Bihar Board 10th results can be checked have been enlisted as follows:

· biharboard.online



· onlinebseb.in



· indiaresults.com



· examresults.net

Here’s how to check the BSEB 10th Result 2020







Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online to check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020



Step 2: Once the result is announced, click on the link provided



Step 3: Enter the serial number, date of birth and other credentials



Step 4: Your result will be displayed online



Step 5: Download the result for future reference

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board 10th exam toppers' list would include names of the students who have secured top positions in the Matric Examination.