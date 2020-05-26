Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today at onlinebseb: When & Where to Check BSEB Class 10 Scores; List of Websites

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the Matric or Class 10 results today (Tuesday, May 26) around 12:30pm. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10th examination this year, can check their results on the Bihar Board's official websites at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the BSEB has officially declared the class 10 results.

The Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be jointly released by chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma without holding any press conference due to Covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation process was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing.

Students can check their BSEB Bihar Board 10th results by logging in below with the required details.

Steps to check Bihar Board 10th results 2020







1. Visit the BSEB official website of at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.



2. Click on the "Class 10 Result" link given on the homepage.



3. Enter your roll number, DoB and other credentials and click on submit.



4. The results will appear on your screen.



5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The announcement of the BSEB matric result was delayed this year because of the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. On March 24 the evaluation process of class 10th answer sheets had to be suspended by the Board. The Class 10th paper evaluation work was resumed on May 6 after some relaxations in the lockdown were announced by the Centre.

Altogether 15,29,393 students including 7,83,034 girls wrote class X exam from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.

Earlier, the board announced the result on April 6 and recorded a pass percentage of 80.73% in class X.