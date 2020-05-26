Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today: BSEB to Release Class 10 Results at 12:30pm at biharboard.ac.in; Links

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Class 10 results today (Tuesday, May 26). After the announcement at a press conference, the Bihar 10th results for matric students will be released on the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. The board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it.

Once declared, the Bihar Board students can directly check their BSEB Class 10 exam results here by filling in the admit card details in the slots provided below. Candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to keep their admit cards handy as the BSEB class 10 results are supposed to be announced by the Bihar Board any time today.

Apart from the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS.

Here's how to check the Bihar Board 10th result:







Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in



Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'



Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results



Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'



Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials



Step 6: Enter the captcha text



Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was cconducted from February 17 to 24. The evaluation process began on May 6 and concluded last week.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 percent.