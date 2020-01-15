Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020 Uploaded at bsebinteredu.in, Download Link to be Activated on Jan 17

The Bihar Board 12th Admit Cards 2020 have been uploaded by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The admit card can be download from BSEB's official website bsebinteredu.in. As per reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will activate Bihar 12th Admit Card 2020 download link on January 17. Students will be able to download the Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020 from the official website once the link is activated.

Schools affiliated to the Bihar Board can also distribute the admit card to students as their heads/ principals are provided with a unique id and password to download the Bihar Board 12th Admit Card.

The Bihar Board 12th examination will be held from February 3 to February 13. The BSEB has already released the admit cards for Bihar Board 10th examination. Students, who have enrolled for Bihar Board 10th examination, can download their admit card from the official website of the BSEB.

Steps to download the Bihar Board 12th Admit Cards 2020

Step 1: Students will find the admit card on bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Then, they will have to enter the required details.

Step 3: After logging in, students can download and take the print out of the Bihar Board 2020 Admit Card. Students should make sure that all the details provided in the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the authorities concerned.

Details in the Bihar Board 2020 Admit Card

Bihar Board 2020 Admit Card is an important document without which student will not be allowed to take the examination. The board releases two admit cards –one is for theory and the other for practical. The admit card acts an identity proof at the examination centre.

The admit card will contain details like student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, reservation category, subjects, gender and photograph of the student.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.