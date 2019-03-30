English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Inter Scores to be Released at 2:30pm at bsebinteredu.in; How to Check
All students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam must visit both the websites at bsebinteredu.in as the BSEB will soon release the Class 12 Inter results.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 | The BSEB or the Bihar School Examination Board will declare the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) today, i.e, on March 30 (Saturday). The Bihar Board will announce the Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 on its official website at bsebinteredu.in. In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination. In one of the statements released by the Bihar Board, it said that the evaluation process was started on March 2, and the BSEB will declare the results on March 30, 2019.
The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.
This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year.
How to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result at bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘Result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open where you have to fill in your credentials.
Step 4. Now, click on ‘Submit’. Your Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result will be displayed.
Step 5. Download it and save it for further reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
