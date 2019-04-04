English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Inter Result Scrutiny Begins Today at bsebinteredu.in; How to Apply
The students who had appeared for the Bihar Intermediate examination and want their scores to be reviewed, can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets at bsebinteredu.in.
Image for representation.
Bihar Board 12th result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board has opened the scrutiny process for the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination today. The students who had appeared for the Bihar Intermediate examination and want their scores to be reviewed, can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets at bsebinteredu.in. These students will receive their final result once the scrutiny is completed.
The BSEB will close the online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on April 12, 2019. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students who had appeared in the examination can check their Bihar Inter result 2019 for 1st and 2nd year through the official websites at bsebinteredu.in
How to apply for BSEB 12th results 2019 scrutiny
Step 1. Go to the official website at bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Fill in your roll code, roll number and mobile number (password).
Step 3. Sign in to the site.
This year, 79.76 per cent students qualified in the Bihar Board Inter result 2019. In arts, 4.25 examinees have cleared, while in commerce it is 59,135. Similarly, in the science stream, 5.35 lakh students have passed. The pass percentage stood at 76.53 in arts, 93.02 in commerce and 81.20 in science.
Direct link here
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
