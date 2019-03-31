Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Girls Top in BSEB Intermediate Science & Arts Stream

Girls have topped the science and arts stream of the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12), the results of which were announced on Saturday.The pass percentage of the Intermediate examination this year was 79.76 per cent while last year it was 52.71 percent.A Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) release said Rohini Prakash topped the science stream with 473 marks out of total 500 while Rohini Rani topped the arts stream with 463 marks and Satyam Kumar topped the commerce stream with 472 marks.Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department R K Mahajan declared the results of all the three streams in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.Talking to the media persons Kishore claimed that "A total of 79.76 per cent candidates, who appeared in all the three streams of arts, science and commerce, have passed the examination this year. The pass percentage previous year was 52.71 per cent."The intermediate examination was conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2019 during which 12,78,655 students had appeared at the examination in all the three streams out of which 10,19,855 passed the exam.Toppers in all the three streams will get cash prize of Rs one lakh each, while those securing second and third positions will be given Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 apart from a laptop and kindle E-reader, BSEB release said.