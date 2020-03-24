Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: BSEB Inter Results Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; How to Check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board declared the BSEB Class 12 results today. The Bihar Board 12th result has been released for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses on the official website at onlinebseb.in. The Intermediate result for Bihar Board students can also be checked at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor has said, “More than 75% of the answer copies of class XII have been evaluated by the teachers at several evaluation centres in Bihar. The evaluation of answer copies was started from February 26 at more than 100 evaluation centres. The evaluation of class X answer copies also started from March 5,” quoted Times of India as saying.

This year, Bihar Board Class 12 exam was conducted between February 3 and February 13.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: How to check

The Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Step 1. Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

