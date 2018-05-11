GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Matric Result Postponed at biharboard.ac.in. Check to Know When

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2018, 10:52 PM IST
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will most likely release the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result on May 15. The Bihar Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result on its  official website biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric result on May 10. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will publish the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

According to the BSEB  Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result or Bihar Board Class 10 Results on these website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or  Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

* Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in

* Click on the  Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018

* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

* Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

| Edited by: Puja Menon
