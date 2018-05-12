English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018 Not Out Yet at biharboard.ac.in. Click for Details
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. According to the official website of BSEB, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February.
The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result will be out by the BSEB Bihar School Examination Board on May 15. The Bihar Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will be declaring the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric result 2018 on May 10.
According to the official website of BSEB Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result 2018 or Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on these website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow these steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference
