Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on May 10 at biharboard.ac.in: How to Check
The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will publish the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result on May 10. The Bihar Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric result on May 10. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will publish the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
According to the BSEB Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result or Bihar Board Class 10 Results on these website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018:
* Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference
