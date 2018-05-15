GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bihar Board Result 2018: Bihar Class 10 Matric Result Delayed at biharboard.ac.in. Check Updated Date

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. According to the official website of BSEB, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:46 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result is not getting published by the BSEB Bihar School Examination Board today on May 15. The Bihar Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.  The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 will be published after May 20, a source confirmed.

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will be declaring the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric result 2018 on May 10. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will publish the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

According to the official website of BSEB  Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result 2018 or Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on these website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow these steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in

Step 2:  Click on the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
