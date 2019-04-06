Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: BSEB to Announce Matric Scores 2019 in 2 Hours at bsebinteredu.in

Apr 6, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will make Matric result 2019 available today. The Bihar Board will make the 10th result announcement at 12:30 pm, tentatively and the students can check their result at bsebinteredu.in. Students can also access their results at examresults.net. The official website might be slow due to high traffic, however, students are requested to refresh the site to access their result.