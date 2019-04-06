LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: BSEB to Declare Matric Scores 2019 Soon at bsebinteredu.in

News18.com | April 6, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB is expected to release the Bihar Board Matric result 2019 today at 12:30pm. Students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination under the Bihar Board can check their result at either bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net. Students are advised to keep their admit cards in handy so that their result can be quickly accessed.

The Bihar Board exams were held from February 21, 2019, with English Paper and ended on February 28, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper. This year, the BSEB had directed examinees to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations in order to avoid cases of cheating. In 2018, the pass percentage of Bihar class 10 examination stood at 68.89%.
Apr 6, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

BSEB Headquarter | The BSEB is headquartered at the capital of the state, Patna. Along with school examinations, it also conducts departmental examinations in the state of Bihar.

Apr 6, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

BSEB Established in 1952 | The Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory body of Bihar School Examination Board Act - 1952 which functions under Government of Bihar and is devised to conduct examinations at the secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools belonging to Bihar. 

Apr 6, 2019 9:02 am (IST)

How to Get Result via SMS | The process of receiving the Bihar Board Class 10th Results is very simple. In order to get result via SMS, pick your phone and type an SMS with "BSEBROLLNUMBER" and then send it to 56263. You'll then immediately receive your result on phone.

Apr 6, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

The Bihar Board 10th result can also be downloaded Bihar Board for future use and the printed copy of it can be used as provincial results until the official mark sheets are released by the Board.

Apr 6, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will make Matric result 2019 available today. The Bihar Board will make the 10th result announcement at 12:30 pm, tentatively and the students can check their result at bsebinteredu.in. Students can also access their results at examresults.net. The official website might be slow due to high traffic, however, students are requested to refresh the site to access their result.

(Image: PTI)

The Bihar Board 10th result can be downloaded from the official website at bsebinteredu.in and students should take out a print-out of it for future use. The BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.
