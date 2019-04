Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: BSEB to Declare Matric Scores 2019 Soon at bsebinteredu.in

Read More

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB is expected to release the Bihar Board Matric result 2019 today at 12:30pm. Students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination under the Bihar Board can check their result at either bsebinteredu.in or examresults.net. Students are advised to keep their admit cards in handy so that their result can be quickly accessed.The Bihar Board exams were held from February 21, 2019, with English Paper and ended on February 28, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper. This year, the BSEB had directed examinees to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations in order to avoid cases of cheating. In 2018, the pass percentage of Bihar class 10 examination stood at 68.89%.