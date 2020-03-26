Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 Delayed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown has been extended till April 14, there is uncertainty over the evaluation process. There is no official confirmation from the Bihar Board on result date as of now.

Trending Desk

March 26, 2020
Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 Delayed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board Class 10 results are likely to be delayed after BSEB announced that it is postponing the evaluation process due to coronavirus.

Several reports said that the Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020 results will be declared in April on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

“The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

As the nationwide lockdown has been extended till April 14, there is uncertainty over the evaluation process. There is no official confirmation from the Bihar Board on result date as of now.

Bihar has over 20,000 evaluators who are deputed in over 100 evaluation centres to check the answer copies of board examines.

The BSEB has already announced the Class 12 Results 2020. The overall passing percentage of Bihar Class 12 Boards Results 2020 was 80.44%. Sakshy Kumari topped in the Arts section, while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary stood first in the Commerce section. The topper in the Science section was Neha Kumari.

