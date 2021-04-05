'Inspired by Their Hardwork in Pandemic': Here's Why Second Topper of Bihar Class 10 Boards Wants to Become a Doctor

Dipali Alok, a 16-year-old girl from a village in Bihar’s Saran district has bagged second position in recently announced Bihar Board 10th Result. She has studied Jamui-based Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), a government-supported school, which is known for giving toppers every year. Dipali has secured 483 marks out of 500, one mark short of securing first rank.

Speaking to News18.com over phone about her dreams and aspirations, Dipali said that she will take up Science stream in Class 11 and 12 and will become a doctor to help those who are deprived to get basic healthcare need. On being asked about reason behind aspiring to become a doctor, she said that she got immensely inspired to see the dedication and hardwork of doctors and all other healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am happy with whatever marks I have secured. Studying during coronavirus pandemic was definitely challenging for all students. I will take up science and aspire to become a doctor. I got inspired to see how doctors are working round the clock, leaving their families behind during these pandemic times,” she said.

Dipali’s father and mother are teachers by profession in different colleges of Saran district. She used to stay away from her family in a hostel by SAV school to study, but Covid-19 forced her and other students to move to their respective homes last year. Her younger brother is currently studying in Class 7.

On being further asked about her experience of online classes as the schools continue to remain shut due to Covid-related restrictions, Dipali said she faced internet connectivity issue and has also appealed to the state government to work towards improving the internet facility as the students are now fully relying on it to study.

“We did faced internet connectivity issue in our area. Many other students also faced similar problem in their respective areas. I appeal to the Bihar government to work towards improving this basic need so that students can focus on their study without any obstacle,” she added.

Dipali also thanked her school teachers for being helpful, cooperative and motivating her to achieve her goals.

Meanwhile, she also advised other students to study daily to score good marks. “I advise all students to make daily study a practice. I used to study 6-7 hours daily. I believe in self-studying. I used to approach my teachers if had any doubts. They helped me a lot,” she concluded.