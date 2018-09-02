English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board Class 10th Compartmental Result 2018 Declared on bsebssresult.com/bseb. Check Here
The caandidates, who had appeared for the supply exams, must keep go to the official website to check their result as it has been released by the Bihar Board.
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) website.
Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2018 has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official results website — bsebssresult.com/bseb. BSEB had released the Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 on 26th August, earlier this week, and the Bihar Board will release the results of Class 10th supplementary/compartment exams 2018 today.
Candidates who had appeared for the supply exams must keep check the official website for their results as it has released by the Bihar Board.
The Bihar School Education Board had introduced 50% Objective Type Questions from this year for Class 10th Exams 2018, to improve the pass percentage in the state.
BSEB Compartment Result 2018 for Class 10th is also available on biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online. Candidates must keep their Roll Code and Roll Number handy, as the same will be required to check the result online.
