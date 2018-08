Bihar Board Class 10th Compartmental Result 2018 Expected This Evening on bsebssresult.com/bseb. Stay Tuned

Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2018 is expected to be released today evening by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official results website - bsebssresult.com/bseb . BSEB had released the Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 on 26th August, earlier this week, and it is widely speculated that Bihar Board will release the results of Class 10th supplementary/compartment exams 2018 today.Candidates who had appeared for the supply exams must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result once it’s released by the Bihar Board.The Bihar School Education Board had introduced 50% Objective Type Questions from this year for Class 10th Exams 2018, to improve the pass percentage in the state.BSEB Compartment Result 2018 for Class 10th will also be available on biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online . Candidates must keep their Roll Code and Roll Number handy, as the same will be required to check the result online.