English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 Announcing Shortly at biharboard.ac.in. Check Updated Time Here
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in today at 4:30 pm.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB Result 2018 will be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board on June 26 at 4:30 pm (today). The Bihar Board BSEB will announce the Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
According to the official website of BSEB Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018 or Bihar Result 2018 on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Steps to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference
Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.
Also Watch
According to the official website of BSEB Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018 or Bihar Result 2018 on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
;
Please wait!
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
|0000001
|St. Joseph bn sr sec sch,D bhata, Ajmer
Examinee Name Anurag Dubey
Father Name Hemant
Mother Name Rajani
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: 50.17%
Division: Second DivisionPrint
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Rajasthan State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Board of Secondary Education Jharkhand
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
Examinee Name
Father Name
Mother Name
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: %
Division:Print
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Jharkhand State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.
Steps to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018:
Step 1: Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference
Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England