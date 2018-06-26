GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 at biharboard.ac.in. Pass Percentage 68.89%

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB declared the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in today at 4:30 pm.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 at biharboard.ac.in. Pass Percentage 68.89%
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB Result 2018 will be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board on June 26 at 4:30 pm (today). The Bihar Board BSEB will announce the Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

According to the official website of BSEB  Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018 or Bihar Result 2018 on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
;

Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.


Steps to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in

Step 2:  Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You