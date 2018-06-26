English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018: BSEB 10th Result Declaring Today @ 4.30 pm at biharboard.ac.in
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB is all set to declare the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 at biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 between February 21 to February 28.
Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB is all set to release the Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 today i.e., on June 26, at 4:30 pm (Wednesday). The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will make the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 available on its official website at biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 between February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24.
Students can further access their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on the following websites: bihar.indiaresults.com; examresults.net
Procedure to be followed to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Get Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 via SMS
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Approximately 17.70 lakh students sat for their Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric (class 10) exam was the first board exam for Bihar board students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help them avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.
