GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018: BSEB 10th Result to Release Today at 4.30 pm on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB is all set to declare the Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018 today at 04:30 pm at biharboard.ac.in.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018: BSEB 10th Result to Release Today at 4.30 pm on biharboard.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB is all set to release the Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018  today i.e., on June 26, at 4:30 pm (Wednesday). The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will make the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 available on its official website at biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 between February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24.
;

Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.


Students can further access their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on the following websites: bihar.indiaresults.comexamresults.net

Procedure to be followed to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or  BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in

* Click on the  Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018

* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

* Click on 'Save' to download the result

* Students can take a print out for further reference

Get Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018 via SMS

To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Approximately 17.70 lakh students sat for their Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric (class 10) exam was the first board exam for Bihar board students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help them avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You