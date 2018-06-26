GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 LIVE: BSEB 10th Result Shortly on biharboard.ac.in

News18.com | June 26, 2018, 3:38 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB is all set to release the Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018  today i.e., on June 26, at 4:30 pm (Wednesday). The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will make the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 available on its official website at biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 between February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. Students can further access their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on the following websites: bihar.indiaresults.comexamresults.net
Jun 26, 2018 3:34 pm (IST)

Bihar Matric Exam - Pass Percentage Pattern | In 2016, the overall pass percentage as per Bihar Board Matric Results was 46.66% and in 2017, it was 50.12%. In 2017, the boys beat the girls by scoring almost 9% higher than them. This year, the Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Results will be declared on 20th June, 2018.

Jun 26, 2018 3:33 pm (IST)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have directed the students to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations this year. Nearly 17.70 lakhs students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele- counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018. Further information on the Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Results will be updated on this website as and when it is received from the board.

Jun 26, 2018 3:26 pm (IST)

Bihar Board Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 today (June 26) at 4:30 pm. 

Jun 26, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | Know About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body of Bihar School Examination Board Act - 1952 which functions under Government of Bihar and is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools belonging to Bihar. It is headquartered at the capital of the state, Patna. Along with school examinations, it also conducts departmental examinations in the state of Bihar.

Jun 26, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)

BSEB Matric Result 2018 | After Checking Bihar Board - BSEB Matric Result 2018
Once you are done with checking the Bihar Board Result 2018: BSEB 10th (Matric) Results, you will also be provided with the option to download a softcopy / PDF copy of your scorecard. The students can also opt to preserve physical copies of Bihar Board Result 2018 by taking a printout from the official website. These downloaded / printed copies of BSEB Matric Result 2018 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board. After the declaration of Bihar Class 10 Result 2018 date, BSEB Matric Result 2018, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.

Jun 26, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

BSEB Class 10 results 2018: Know the passing marks  |  In Class 10th, students have to obtain a total of at least 30 marks out of 100. In order to qualify, a student should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should have passed in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. 

Jun 26, 2018 2:27 pm (IST)

Bihar board results 2018: Kalpana Kumari tops with 434 marks | The results of BSEB Class 12 examinations was earlier declared on June 6. Overall, there is an increase of 17.71 per cent pass percentage from the last year. Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur. Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed

Jun 26, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)

Where to Check BSEB Matric Result 2018? Students can check your BSEB Class 10 results 2018 from www.examresults.net website along with the official Bihar website- www.biharboard.ac.in

Jun 26, 2018 2:22 pm (IST)

Bihar Board Matric Examination 2018: Highlights  The Bihar Board Class 10th exams 2018 commenced from February 21 and ended on February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. 17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state
A “cool off” time of additional 15 minutes was given to the examinee for reading and analysing the question paper provided. Ahead of the board examination, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a notification to bar students from entering exam halls with shoes and socks. This year the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had introduced 50% objective questions in the Class 12th question paper.

Jun 26, 2018 2:18 pm (IST)

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 | Earlier, the Bihar Board result was scheduled for une 20 but due to the case of missing 40,000 marksheets, the board re-scheduled the date for today. The Bihar Board 10th Result will be announced by the Education Minister at a press conference.

Jun 26, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 to Release Today at biharboard.ac.in: How to Check via Mobile |
Apart from checking the Bihar Board Result 2018 online, students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result: SMS - BSEB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Jun 26, 2018 1:55 pm (IST)

Biha Board 10th Result 2018 | Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or  BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in

* Click on the  Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018

* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

* Click on 'Save' to download the result

* Students can take a print out for further reference

Jun 26, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Jun 26, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018  will be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board on June 26 at 04:30 pm (today). The Bihar Board BSEB will host the Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Approximately 17.70 lakh students sat for their Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Since the Matric (class 10) exam was the first board exam for Bihar board students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help them avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.
