Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scores at bsebinteredu.in; 79% Passed

Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result Before 30 Days for the 1st Time | The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.

How to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2019 on Phone | Candidates for whom availability to computers or cyber cafes is not possible can check their Bihar class 12 Inter result on mobile by following these simple steps. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at bsebinteredu.in on your mobile. If any problem arises, go to the settings option on Google Chrome. You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

Bihar Board toppers will get a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh, BSEB official said. Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science intermediate exam with a score of 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. In the Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the topper with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topped the Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the results of Class 12 Intermediate exam today. The Class 12 Intermediate (Arts, Science and Commerce) result 2019 is available on the official website of BSEB at bsebinteredu.in. A total of 53,5110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%. On the other hand, 42,5550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%. Further, 59,135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.Rohini Rani of St Teressa Girls High School High School, Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College Gaya scored 92.6% and 463 marks. Besides, this year, the toppers of Bihar Board inter result scored better than 2018 toppers. This year, Science topper Rohini Prasad and Pawan Kumar scored 94.6%.

This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year.Here's the direct link to check the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days. The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.All students who had appeared for the intermediate examination must check the website bsebinteredu.in as the Bihar Board will soon release the Class 12 Inter results. In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination.Last year, in the Bihar Board Inter science exam, 45% passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42% students have passed.