Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scores at bsebinteredu.in; 79% Passed

Rohini Rani of St Teressa Girls High School High School, Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College Gaya scored 92.6% and 463 marks. Besides, this year, the toppers of Bihar Board inter result scored better than 2018 toppers. This year, Science topper Rohini Prasad and Pawan Kumar scored 94.6%.
The BSEB stated that the Bihar board Class 12 intermediate result can be accessed at the official website at - bsebinteredu.in
Bihar Board toppers will get a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh, BSEB official said. Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science intermediate exam with a score of 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. In the Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the topper with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topped the Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.
The Bihar Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in.
Time Deferred for Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will declare the result for Class 12 intermediate exam (Arts, Science and Commerce) at 2:30 pm. To get quick access to you Bihar Board Class 12 Inter result 2019, candidates must keep their admit cards handy.
The BSEB will declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 on its official website at bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
All students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam must visit both the websites at bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as the BSEB will soon release the Class 12 Inter results.
Bihar Board's Initiative to Reduce Students' Trouble | This year, students did not face any trouble of filling the circles in the OMR sheet as the OMR sheets have the name of candidates, roll code, roll number, subject code and date of exam will be printed. Candidates only had to fill the circles for the answers.
All students who had appeared for the intermediate examination must keep checking both the website at bsebinteredu.in as the Bihar Board will soon release the Class 12 Inter results soon
Bihar Board Pass Percentage in 2018 | In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination. Last year, 52% candidates had passed the Bihar Board intermediate exam. The result had seen an improvement as compared to 2017 result when only 32% students could pass.
How to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2019 on Phone | Candidates for whom availability to computers or cyber cafes is not possible can check their Bihar class 12 Inter result on mobile by following these simple steps. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at bsebinteredu.in on your mobile. If any problem arises, go to the settings option on Google Chrome. You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.
55 Imposters Arrested During Bihar Board Intermediate Exam | The Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishore has claimed that the matric exam was conducted in a fair manner. Having said that, 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested.
Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result Before 30 Days for the 1st Time | The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year.
Here's the direct link to check the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result 2019.
Last year, in the Bihar Board Inter science exam, 45% passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42% students have passed.
