Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scores at bsebinteredu.in; 79% Passed

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the results of Class 12 Intermediate exam today. The Class 12 Intermediate (Arts, Science and Commerce) result 2019 is available on the official website of BSEB at bsebinteredu.in. A total of 53,5110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%. On the other hand, 42,5550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%. Further, 59,135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.Rohini Rani of St Teressa Girls High School High School, Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College Gaya scored 92.6% and 463 marks. Besides, this year, the toppers of Bihar Board inter result scored better than 2018 toppers. This year, Science topper Rohini Prasad and Pawan Kumar scored 94.6%.