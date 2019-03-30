Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB to Announce Intermediate Scores at 2:30pm at bsebinteredu.in

The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days. The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019
All students who had appeared for the intermediate examination must keep checking both the website bsebinteredu.in
as the Bihar Board will soon release the Class 12 Inter results. In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination.
Last year, in the Bihar Board Inter science exam, 45% passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42% students have passed.