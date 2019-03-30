LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB to Announce Intermediate Scores at 2:30pm at bsebinteredu.in

News18.com | March 30, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the results of Class 12 Intermediate exam today at 2:30 pm. The BSEB will declare the Class 12 Intermediate (Arts, Science and Commerce) result 2019 on its official website at bsebinteredu.in. This year, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year.

Here's the direct link to check the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result 2019.
Mar 30, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Class 12 Intermediate Result Soon at bsebinteredu.in

The Bihar Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in.

Mar 30, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Time Deferred for Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will declare the result for Class 12 intermediate exam (Arts, Science and Commerce) at 2:30 pm. To get quick access to you Bihar Board Class 12 Inter result 2019, candidates must keep their admit cards handy.

Mar 30, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared Soon at bsebssresult.com; How to Check

The BSEB will declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 on its official website at bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Mar 30, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
 

Less Than an Hour Left for Bihar Class 12 Inter Result 2019 | The 13 lakh candidates who are waiting for their results have to wait for few more minutes only as the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result will be declared at 1 pm today.

Mar 30, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Bihar Board Toppers to be Declared Today | Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will declare the top three rank holders of all streams today at 1 pm during a press conference.

Mar 30, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor will address a press conference and the Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 will be uploaded soon after the presser. All the three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce along with the vocational stream result will be announced today at 1 pm.

Mar 30, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Inter Scores to be Out Soon at bsebssresult.com; Steps to Check

All students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam must visit both the websites at bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as the BSEB will soon release the Class 12 Inter results.

Mar 30, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Less than Hour to go for Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 | The wait for Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate Result 2019 is about to end soon. The 13 lakh candidates have to wait for only few more minutes now as the Bihar Board will declare the intermediate results at 1 pm today.

Mar 30, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Bihar Board's Initiative to Reduce Students' Trouble | This year, students did not face any trouble of filling the circles in the OMR sheet as the OMR sheets have the name of candidates, roll code, roll number, subject code and date of exam will be printed. Candidates only had to fill the circles for the answers.

Mar 30, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

All students who had appeared for the intermediate examination must keep checking both the website at bsebinteredu.in as the Bihar Board will soon release the Class 12 Inter results soon

Mar 30, 2019 10:53 am (IST)

Bihar Board Pass Percentage in 2018 | In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination. Last year, 52% candidates had passed the Bihar Board intermediate exam. The result had seen an improvement as compared to 2017 result when only 32% students could pass.

Mar 30, 2019 10:46 am (IST)

How to Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2019 on Phone | Candidates for whom availability to computers or cyber cafes is not possible can check their Bihar class 12 Inter result on mobile by following these simple steps. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at bsebinteredu.in on your mobile. If any problem arises, go to the settings option on Google Chrome. You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

Mar 30, 2019 10:31 am (IST)

55 Imposters Arrested During Bihar Board Intermediate Exam | The Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishore has claimed that the matric exam was conducted in a fair manner. Having said that, 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested.

Mar 30, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

Bihar Board Intermediate Toppers of 2018 | Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science intermediate exam with a score of 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. In the Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the topper with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topped the Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.

Mar 30, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Bihar Board Intermediate Admit Cards 2019 | Candidates who had taken the Bihar Board Intermediate exam 2019 must keep their BSEB admit cards ready so that they can quickly check their roll number and roll code to log in for checking the results.

Mar 30, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result Before 30 Days for the 1st Time  | The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.

Mar 30, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Bihar School Examination Board Chairman to Announce Inter Results 2019 | Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor along with RK Mahajan, the additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will jointly release the intermediate exam results 2019 online. The press conference will start at 1 pm.

Mar 30, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

When and Where to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result | Candidates who had appeared for Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate exam in 2019 can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB at bsebinteredu.in  after 1 pm today.

Mar 30, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

The Bihar Board had registered a total of 13.15 lakh students for the BSEB intermediate exams 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the Class 12 Intermediate examination will be able to check their results today only after 1 pm.

Mar 30, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Bihar School Examination Board will announce the intermediate exam results today for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams at 1 pm today.

Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.

All students who had appeared for the intermediate examination must keep checking both the website bsebinteredu.in as the Bihar Board will soon release the Class 12 Inter results. In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination.

Last year, in the Bihar Board Inter science exam, 45% passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42% students have passed.
