Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 out at bsebssresult.com/bseb/, Check Now

Contributor Content

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 has been finally released by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) on its official results webpage – bsebssresult.com/bseb/.

BSEB had organized the Class 12th/Intermediate compartmental or supplementary examinations in July 2018, last month.

The results were to be released on 16th August, however, were postponed twice by BSEB. However, now the results are available and candidates who had appeared for the supply exams can follow the instructions below to check their result:

How to check Bihar Board Class 12th Compartmental Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official results portal - http://www.bsebssresult.com/bseb/
Step 2 – Click on the result link as per your stream viz:
1. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Arts Stream) Result 2018

2 Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018

3. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018

4. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Vocational Stream) Result 2018

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number, Captcha and click on Get Result

Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference

Approximately 1.55 Lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 12th Compartmental Exams 2018 from 13th to 20th July 2018. To pass the compartment exams, candidates need minimum 30% marks in theory and 40% marks in practical exams for any given subject in Class 12th.

