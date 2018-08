Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 out at bsebssresult.com/bseb/, Check Now

Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 has been finally released by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) on its official results webpage – bsebssresult.com/bseb/.BSEB had organized the Class 12th/Intermediate compartmental or supplementary examinations in July 2018, last month.The results were to be released on 16th August, however, were postponed twice by BSEB. However, now the results are available and candidates who had appeared for the supply exams can follow the instructions below to check their result:Step 1 – Visit the official results portal - http://www.bsebssresult.com/bseb/ Step 2 – Click on the result link as per your stream viz:1. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Arts Stream) Result 20182 Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 20183. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Science Stream) Result 20184. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Vocational Stream) Result 2018Step 3 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number, Captcha and click on Get ResultStep 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceApproximately 1.55 Lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 12th Compartmental Exams 2018 from 13th to 20th July 2018. To pass the compartment exams, candidates need minimum 30% marks in theory and 40% marks in practical exams for any given subject in Class 12th.