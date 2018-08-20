English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2018 Further Delayed, Stay Tuned
A BSEB official confirmed that the result will not be released on Monday and candidates can expect the same by end of this month.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2018 are not releasing on Monday confirmed an official from the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB).
BSEB was scheduled to release the results on 16th August 2018; however, it postponed the results till 20th August i.e. on grounds of demise of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
But to further delay, a BSEB official confirmed to a leading daily that the result will not be released on Monday and candidates can expect the same by “end of this month”.
Approximately 1.55 Lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12th Compartmental Exams 2018. BSEB had organized these examinations from 13th to 20th July 2018, last month, for various streams including Arts, Science, Commerce and for Vocational subjects. Candidates awaiting their compartment result must stay tuned to the official website to know the exact dates if the same is notified by the Bihar State Education Board.
Candidates must know that they need minimum 30% marks in theory and 40% marks in practicals to clear the Class 12th examination for any given subject.
