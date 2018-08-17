English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results Expected on August 20, Stay Tuned!
Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) was scheduled to release Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results on August 16 but delayed the announcement due to the demise of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results have been postponed and are expected to be out on Monday, 20th August 2018, next week. BSEB was scheduled to release the Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results yesterday i.e. 16th August 2018.
An official from the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) was quoted as saying, “Due to the demise of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the results of Bihar BSEB Class 12 compartment exams was not declared on Thursday. The results cannot be declared today also as it is a state mourning, the board is likely to declare the results on Monday, August 20.”
BSEB had organized the Bihar Board Class 12th or Inter Compartment Exams 2018 in July, last month and approximately 1.55 lakh candidates had appeared for various streams.
Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website on 20th August, 2018 to check their result once it’s released on biharboardonline.com.
Following the demise of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayi, Former Prime Minister of India and a key leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) yesterday at AIIMS, New Delhi, many states, including Bihar have declared 7-day state mourning.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
