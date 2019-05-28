English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019: BSEB Announces Class 12 Compartmental Result Today at bsebinteredu.in
Bihar School Examination announces Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website bsebinteredu.in
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 Declared| In Bihar, today (May 28) the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce, BSES Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 was declared by the Bihar School Examination.
State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma released the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 in a press conference. The Bihar Class 12 compartment Result 2019, BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result is published at Bihar School Examination Board’s official website at bsebinteredu.in.
The Bihar Board class 12 compartment result 2019, Bihar Board 12th compartment result 2019 was released by the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB for those exam takers who failed in their class 12 Bihar Board Examination by 8 percent marks in maximum two subjects. Reportedly, 3 lakhs students had appeared for the Bihar Compartment Examination 2019 which was held from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts.
The Bihar School Examination Board has also published the Bihar Class 12 Compartment Result 2019, BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result at these additional bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.
Steps for checking Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019, Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019
Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2019 can check their compartment results for class 12 and revised scores by following these steps-
Step 1- Visit the official website bsebinteredu.in.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link reading ‘Bihar Board Compartmental Result’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter your BSEB Compartment Exam roll number
Step 4: The BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a printout of Bihar Class 12 Compartment Result which contains your revised score
Earlier, this year on March 30 the Arts, Science and Commerce results of Intermediate or Class 12 was declared.
State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma released the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 in a press conference. The Bihar Class 12 compartment Result 2019, BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result is published at Bihar School Examination Board’s official website at bsebinteredu.in.
The Bihar Board class 12 compartment result 2019, Bihar Board 12th compartment result 2019 was released by the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB for those exam takers who failed in their class 12 Bihar Board Examination by 8 percent marks in maximum two subjects. Reportedly, 3 lakhs students had appeared for the Bihar Compartment Examination 2019 which was held from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts.
The Bihar School Examination Board has also published the Bihar Class 12 Compartment Result 2019, BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result at these additional bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.
Steps for checking Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019, Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019
Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2019 can check their compartment results for class 12 and revised scores by following these steps-
Step 1- Visit the official website bsebinteredu.in.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link reading ‘Bihar Board Compartmental Result’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter your BSEB Compartment Exam roll number
Step 4: The BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a printout of Bihar Class 12 Compartment Result which contains your revised score
Earlier, this year on March 30 the Arts, Science and Commerce results of Intermediate or Class 12 was declared.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Let's Talk Freely About Periods. One that Doesn't Begin With 'Have I Stained My Skirt?'
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results