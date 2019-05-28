Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019: BSEB Announces Class 12 Compartmental Result Today at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar School Examination announces Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website bsebinteredu.in

Trending Desk

May 28, 2019
Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019: BSEB Announces Class 12 Compartmental Result Today at bsebinteredu.in
Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 Declared| In Bihar, today (May 28) the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce, BSES Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 was declared by the Bihar School Examination.

State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma released the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 in a press conference. The Bihar Class 12 compartment Result 2019, BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result is published at Bihar School Examination Board’s official website at bsebinteredu.in.

The Bihar Board class 12 compartment result 2019, Bihar Board 12th compartment result 2019 was released by the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB for those exam takers who failed in their class 12 Bihar Board Examination by 8 percent marks in maximum two subjects. Reportedly, 3 lakhs students had appeared for the Bihar Compartment Examination 2019 which was held from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts.

The Bihar School Examination Board has also published the Bihar Class 12 Compartment Result 2019, BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result at these additional bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.

Steps for checking Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019, Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019
Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Inter Compartment Exam 2019 can check their compartment results for class 12 and revised scores by following these steps-

Step 1- Visit the official website bsebinteredu.in.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link reading ‘Bihar Board Compartmental Result’
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter your BSEB Compartment Exam roll number
Step 4: The BSEB Intermediate 2019 Compartment Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take a printout of Bihar Class 12 Compartment Result which contains your revised score

Earlier, this year on March 30 the Arts, Science and Commerce results of Intermediate or Class 12 was declared.
