1-min read

Bihar Board Declared BSEB Class 10 Matric Result at bsebinteredu.in; No Girl Among Toppers

The BSEB matric result 2019 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board on their official website at bsebinteredu.in and examresults.net.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2019 | The BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 10 Board result 2019 today. The matric result 2019 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board on their official website at bsebinteredu.in. Students can also check their result at examresults.net. After the declaration of BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.

Pass percentage: 80.73%
Topper: Savan Raj Bharti with 97.2%
Number of Pending Result: 179
No Girl Among Toppers
Top School: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the examinations were conducted from February 21, 2019, with English Paper and ended on February 28, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper.

Steps to check the results of Bihar Board 10th Result 2019:

Before you move over to the steps, it is important to note here that the websites will be slow due to heavy traffic flow on the day of the result. Therefore, Bihar Board students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to log in quickly to the website and download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019.

Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the credentials to get your BSEB 10th examination results.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

In 2019, the BSEB had directed the students to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations to avoid cases of cheating.

Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students can also view their Bihar Board 10th result 2019 related news in Hindi here


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
