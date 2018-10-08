English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019 Closes Today for Class 12th at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Pay Late Fee Till Oct 10
Bihar School Examination Board was originally scheduled to close the application process with late fee on 5th October 2018; however, it had released a notification on 3rd October extending the deadline till 8th October 2018.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019 for Class 12th is scheduled to close today i.e. 8th October 2018 on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB was originally scheduled to close the application process with late fee on 5th October 2018; however, it had released a notification on 3rd October extending the deadline till 8th October 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and register as soon as possible today, and pay late fee till 10th October 2018.
How to apply for Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification floating on the homepage, ‘Intermediate Student Registration for session 2017-19’
Step 3 – Enter your Username and Password
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay late fee and complete the application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://bsebregistration.com/student/
BSEB Application Correction Window is also available for candidates who have already registered for Class 10th and 12th Exams 2019. Candidates will be able to make corrections to particulars like the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, subjects, date of birth, category, caste and photograph of the students.
BSEB was originally scheduled to close the application process with late fee on 5th October 2018; however, it had released a notification on 3rd October extending the deadline till 8th October 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and register as soon as possible today, and pay late fee till 10th October 2018.
How to apply for Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification floating on the homepage, ‘Intermediate Student Registration for session 2017-19’
Step 3 – Enter your Username and Password
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay late fee and complete the application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://bsebregistration.com/student/
BSEB Application Correction Window is also available for candidates who have already registered for Class 10th and 12th Exams 2019. Candidates will be able to make corrections to particulars like the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, subjects, date of birth, category, caste and photograph of the students.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...