GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019 Closes Today for Class 12th at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Pay Late Fee Till Oct 10

Bihar School Examination Board was originally scheduled to close the application process with late fee on 5th October 2018; however, it had released a notification on 3rd October extending the deadline till 8th October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 8, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019 Closes Today for Class 12th at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Pay Late Fee Till Oct 10
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019 for Class 12th is scheduled to close today i.e. 8th October 2018 on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB was originally scheduled to close the application process with late fee on 5th October 2018; however, it had released a notification on 3rd October extending the deadline till 8th October 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and register as soon as possible today, and pay late fee till 10th October 2018.

How to apply for Bihar Board Exam Registration 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on the notification floating on the homepage, ‘Intermediate Student Registration for session 2017-19’

Step 3 – Enter your Username and Password

Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay late fee and complete the application form

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://bsebregistration.com/student/

BSEB Application Correction Window is also available for candidates who have already registered for Class 10th and 12th Exams 2019. Candidates will be able to make corrections to particulars like the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, subjects, date of birth, category, caste and photograph of the students.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...