Bihar Board Result 2018: BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Result Will be Declared on May 18 at biharboard.ac.in
The Bihar Board Class 12 results 2018, Bihar Intermediate Class 12 results 2018 or BSEB Intermediate Class 12 results 2018 will be published by the BSEB Bihar School Examination Board on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board's Class 12 Exam 2018 started from 6th February and concluded on 16th February 2018.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to delcare the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 12 intermediate results 2018 on May 18, sources said. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2018 or Bihar Intermediate Results 2018, Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Arts Results 2018, Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Commerce Results 2018 and Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Science Results 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 February 21 to February 28. The Bihar School Examination Board's BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exam 2018 started from 6th February and concluded on 16th February 2018. The students can also check their Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Board Results 2018, Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Arts Results 2018, Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Commerce Results 2018 and Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Science Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Results or BSEB Result 2018:
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018
* Enter your roll number
* The Bihar board Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Students also can check their Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam results 2018, BSEB Result 2018 via SMS
Check BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Science Result 2018:
SMS - BSEB12S/A/C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Check BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Commerce Result 2018:
SMS - BSEB12S/A/C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Check BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Arts Result 2018:
SMS - BSEB12S/A/C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 matric exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam in 2018.
