1-min read

Puja Menon |

Updated:May 4, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Bihar Board Result 2018: BSEB Matric Class 10 Result on May 10 at biharboard.ac.in. Click to Know Details
(Image: News18.com)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on May 10, sources said on Wednesday. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or  BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in

* Click on the  Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018

* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

* Click on 'Save' to download the result

* Students can take a print out for further reference

Students also can check their Bihar BSEB Matric Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS

 

To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 matric exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam in 2018.

 

