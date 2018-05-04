English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board Result 2018: BSEB Matric Class 10 Result on May 10 at biharboard.ac.in. Click to Know Details
The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24.
(Image: News18.com)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on May 10, sources said on Wednesday. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Students also can check their Bihar BSEB Matric Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 matric exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam in 2018.
Also Watch
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
* Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
Students also can check their Bihar BSEB Matric Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result:
SMS - BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 matric exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12 board exam in 2018.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta