Bihar Board Result 2018: BSEB Matric Class 10 Result Will be Declared on May 10 at biharboard.ac.in
The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on May 10, sources said. The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will publish the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from February 21 to February 28. The practical examinations were held from January 22 to January 24. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Results 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 on this website as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
* Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in
* Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018
* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear
* Click on 'Save' to download the result
* Students can take a print out for further reference
To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 result, students also can check their Bihar BSEB Matric Class 10 Results 2018, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS:
SMS - BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
