Bihar Board Result 2018 on June 20 at biharboard.ac.in: List of Websites to Check BSEB Class 10th Result

To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 :

SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.

Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification regarding the release of Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018. The Board will release the result tomorrow (June 20). The Bihar School Examination Board will put out the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations started on February 21-28. Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Candidates can check Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 b ihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in Step 1: Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB 10th Result 2018Step 3: Click on the tab Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the Bihar Board Matric result 2018 and take a print out for further referenceApart from checking the Bihar Board Result 2018 online, students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS