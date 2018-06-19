GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar Board Result 2018 on June 26 @ 11:30 am at biharboard.ac.in: Websites to Check BSEB Class 10th Result

The Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar 10th result on June 26. The Bihar School Examination Board will put out the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 9:33 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Bihar 10th Result 2018 | The Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification regarding the release of Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018. The Board will release the result on June 26 at 11:30 am (Tuesday). The Bihar School Examination Board will put out the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations started on February 21-28. Nearly 17.70 lakh students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state. Candidates can check  Bihar 10th Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018, BSEB 10th Result 2018  bihar.indiaresults.com,  examresults.net and results.gov.in
How to check Bihar 10th Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB 10th Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab Bihar Board Result 2018, BSEB Matric Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the Bihar Board Matric result 2018 and take a print out for further reference

Apart from checking the Bihar Board Result 2018 online, students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS
To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 :

SMS - BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


Since the Matric exam was the first big exam for Bihar Board class 10 students, the BSEB arranged a tele-counselling session for the students in order help students avoid any confusion or tension regarding the exam and BSEB 10th Result 2018.

 

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
