Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Class 12 Intermediate Result Soon at bsebinteredu.in
The Bihar Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 Intermediate result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result | The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2019 today, i.e, on March 30 (Saturday). The result for Class 12 Intermediate exam will be declared for all the three streams — Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website at bsebinteredu.in. In 2019, the BSEB had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the Bihar board exam question paper and it has also been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year. The Bihar board intermediate examination 2019 ended on February 16 and this is for the first time that the BSEB is announcing the results in less than 30 days.
Students who had appeared for the intermediate examination should check the website bsebinteredu.in as the Bihar Board will soon release the Class 12 Inter results. In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams and in 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination.
How to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official websites at bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘Result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open where you have to fill in your credentials.
Step 4. Now, click on ‘Submit’. Your Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result will be displayed.
Step 5. Download it and save it for further reference.
Last year, in the Bihar Board Inter science exam, 45% passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42% students have passed.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
