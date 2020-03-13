Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB 12th Result Might be Delayed as Evaluation Date Extended to March 14

The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the date of evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 to March 14. The Board took the decision after assessment of copies at some centres reportedly could not be completed on time. The last date of checking the intermediate copies was March 9. The board officials had started checking the answer sheets from February 26.

With the BSEB extending the date of evaluation of copies, students will have to wait for some more time for BSEB 12th Result 2020.

Several media reports have said due to ad-hoc teachers of the State being on strike over the demand of equal pay for equal work, the checking process has been going at snail’s pace.

At some centres less than 50 percent of the answer sheets have been evaluated. In Patna, the BSEB has developed 7 centres and out of which only two centres have completed their work.

Recently, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had said the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 would be declared by the end of March.

The BSEB had released answer keys for the objective type questions that were asked in Class 12 board examination on its website and had invited objections from the students.

According to reports, around 12.05 lakh candidates including 5.4 lakh girls took Bihar Board Class 12 examinations this year.

