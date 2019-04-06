English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Board to Declare BSEB Class 10 Matric Result Today at bsebinteredu.in; Steps and Time
The BSEB matric result 2019 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board on their official website at bsebinteredu.in and examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2019 | The BSEB will announce the Bihar Board Class 10 Board result 2019 today at 12:30 pm. The matric result 2019 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board on their official website at bsebinteredu.in. Students can also check their result at examresults.net. After the declaration of BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.
According to the Bihar Board 10th exam Time Table, the examinations were conducted from February 21, 2019, with English Paper and ended on February 28, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper.
Steps to check the results of Bihar Board 10th Result 2019:
Before you move over to the steps, it is important to note here that the websites will be slow due to heavy traffic flow on the day of the result. Therefore, Bihar Board students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to log in quickly to the website and download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019.
Step 1. Log onto the website at examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in
Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the credentials to get your BSEB 10th examination results.
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.
In 2019, the BSEB had directed the students to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations to avoid cases of cheating.
Get Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSER Matric Result 2019 :
SMS - BSEB
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
-
-
-
-
-
