Bihar Teenager Shot Dead for Asking Commuters to Pay Rs 10 as Boat Fare

A Bihar teenager was allegedly shot dead by unknown criminals for asking Rs 10 as boat fare in Samastipur district on Monday morning. According to police, the 17-year-old boy was killed in front of his residence in Banbhaura village under Bithan police station. The deceased has been identified as Sikal Yadav. “The area where the incident occurred is submerged in water. The victim used to row boats and help people commute from one place to another,” said police.

The police in their initial probe have learnt that the teenager had a fight with a few men after he had asked them Rs 10 as fare for taking a ride on his boat. “A verbal spat had turned into a brutal fight on Sunday afternoon after a teenager had demanded fare. The villagers and other people travelling on his boat saved the boy on Sunday,” added police.

The officer further added that on Monday morning when the teenager was standing in front of his house a few unknown men opened fire on him. “The boy died at the incident site due to fatal bullet injuries,” said the officer.

The police had received a call from a villager about the incident a few minutes after the boy was shot. “Our team could not reach the spot as all roads to the village were submerged in water. We hired a boat to reach the incident site. We have sent the body for postmortem to Samastipur Sadar Hospital,” said a senior police official deployed at Bithan police station.

According to the victim’s relatives, he was contributing to the family income by rowing a boat. “We don’t know with whom and why he picked up a fight. He is usually a very cool-headed person,” said the victim’s cousin.

