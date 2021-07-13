Bihar: Bride Pleads Before Police For 5 Hours, No Action Taken Over Dowry Demand

A bride in Patna’s Danapur reached a local police station and pleaded for five hours before the authorities to take action against the groom’s side for allegedly attacking her family members with iron rods over dowry. Eight members of the bride’s side were reportedly injured during the brawl with the groom’s family. No action has been taken by the police authorities who claimed they are investigating the case.

According to information, Mohan Prasad, a resident of Surajpur in Nalanda district, had decided to marry his daughter off to Mewalal Sau’s son Gopal Kumar who lives around 80 km away near BS College in Danapur. A marriage hall in Danapur was booked for the wedding. Both the families reached the venue on the wedding date and performed all the rituals as scheduled.

However, during the Vidaai ceremony, the issue of dowry propped up and the groom’s family accused the bride’s side of not fulfilling the dowry demand as agreed before marriage. Bride’s father Mohan Prasad, on the other hand, told police that they gave Rs 10 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh against the demand of Rs 15 lakh as agreed earlier. But the groom’s family allegedly asked for more dowry and the Vidaai ceremony turned into a brawl between the two sides.

The bride’s family rushed to the Danapur police station where they continuously demanded action against the groom’s side. The bride refused to leave the police station, saying that her family was invited to Danapur by the groom’s side but were treated very poorly. The bride alleged that the groom’s family members behaved like criminals. Bride’s brother also complained that his family was insulted and thrashed by the groom’s side.

Police authorities have assured that they are investigating the case, but are yet to take any action against the groom’s family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here