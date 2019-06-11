English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Businessman Commits Suicide after Gunning Down Wife and Daughter
The trader's four-year-old son, who was also shot, is currently in a critical condition in the hospital, said the police.
Representative image.
Patna: A cloth trader allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol, after gunning down his wife and minor daughter in Kidwaipuri area, the police said on Tuesday.
His four-year-old son whom he also shot at is stated to be in a critical condition in the hospital, they said.
"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. A suicide note has also been found from the spot. It indicates that the man first shot at his wife, daughter and son, and then committed suicide by shooting himself," IG, Patna, Sunil Kumar said.
Further probe into the incident is underway.
