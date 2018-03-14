Bihar By-election Results LIVE: BJP Leads by 5,000 Votes in Araria, Neck and Neck Fight in Jehanabad & Bhabua

Even as RJD took an early lead in Araria, BJP surged ahead after the first round of counting on Wednesday and continues to maintain the position. In Jehanabad Assembly seat, RJD has now taken the lead, where JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma was trailing after the second round of counting. Both, Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly seat were held by RJD. However, according to the latest trends, BJP is gaining in Araria, while Jehanabad still seems to be with RJD. In Bhabua Assembly seat, the saffron party is continuing to lead. BJP's Pradip Singh is leading by over 5,000 votes in Araria Lok Sabha seat, while its candidate Rani Rinki Pandey is leading by 2,200 votes in Bhabua. Numerically, these bypolls might be of less significance, but it is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar as the people have voted for the first time after the CM pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined ‘mahagathbandhan’ with RJD and Congress just before the by-elections.



Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you the LIVE updates:

Mar 14, 2018 10:59 am (IST) Araria Lok Sabha Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 4483 votes after first round. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.

Mar 14, 2018 10:52 am (IST) Bihar Bypolls: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rinky Rani is leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad assembly. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.

Mar 14, 2018 10:47 am (IST) Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 58,225 votes in Araria and RJD's second with 55,334. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.

Mar 14, 2018 10:36 am (IST) Bihar Bypolls: After the third round of counting BJP's Rinky Rani is leading in Bhabua Assembly & RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad assembly after the second round of counting. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.

Mar 14, 2018 10:33 am (IST) In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.

Mar 14, 2018 10:22 am (IST) BIHAR BYPOLLS: A neck-to-neck fight is on at Araria and Jehanabad, the BJP is for now comfortably leading in Bhabua.

Mar 14, 2018 10:22 am (IST) JEHANABAD: RJD wrests back the lead from JD(U) as Kumar Krishna Mohan is ahead of Abhiram Sharma by 1307 votes after two rounds of counting. Yadav is the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.

Mar 14, 2018 10:22 am (IST) BIHAR BYPOLLS: Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in Jehanabad, while the BJP is ahead in Araria and Bhabua. The polls are important because this is the first public test for CM Nitish Kumar since he pulled out of RJD-Congress mahagathbandhan and allied with the BJP-led NDA.

Mar 14, 2018 10:21 am (IST) BIHAR BYPOLLS: The BJP is leading from the Bhabua seat, while RJD is currently ahead in Araria and Jehanabad. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57 percent voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabhua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.

Mar 14, 2018 10:19 am (IST) Jehanabad Assembly seat was held by the RJD. After the death of its MLA Mundrika Singh Yadav, the party chose his son Sujay Yadav as candidate. On the other hand JD(U) fielded veteran local leader Abhiram Sharma. In Bhabhua, Rinky Pandey contested on BJP's ticket as the bypoll was necessitated after the demise of her husband Anand Bhushan Pandey. The RJD conceded the seat for its ally Congress which fielded Shambhu Patel.



Mar 14, 2018 10:17 am (IST) Bypolls for Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the demise of the sitting RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. His son Sarfaraz Alam, JD(U) MLA from Jokihat assembly segment of the Lok Sabha Constituency, defected after announcement of bypolls and fought on RJD ticket. The BJP fielded Pradip Singh who was runner-up in 2014 elections. However, equations were changed this time as JD (U) supported its ally BJP whose candidate Vijay Mandal had mustered more than two lakh votes in 2014 elections. Going by 2014 arithmetic combined votes of BJP and JD(U) was much more than the winning margin of RJD's Mohammad Taslimuddin.

Mar 14, 2018 10:14 am (IST) Numerically these by polls might be of less significance but this is being termed as litmus test for Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the people would be voting for the first time after the CM pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as just before the polls Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress.