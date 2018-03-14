Bihar By-Election Results LIVE: RJD Surges Ahead in Araria & Jehanabad, BJP Leads in Bhabua

In a major relief for RJD, its candidate Sarfaraz Alam has regained the lead in Araria Lok Sabha seat by over 14,000 votes, while the party was already leading in Jehanabad. Both, Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly seat were held by RJD. And according to the latest trends, RJD seems to retain the seats, even as BJP was leading in Araria initially. In Bhabua Assembly seat, the saffron party is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. Numerically, these bypolls might be of less significance, but it is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar as the people have voted for the first time after the CM pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined ‘mahagathbandhan’ with RJD and Congress just before the by-elections.
Mar 14, 2018 3:13 pm (IST)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Bihar By Election Results 2018: After completion of the 20th round, BJP's Rinky Rani is leading by 13,130 votes with 55,838 votes in Bhabua. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Mar 14, 2018 2:58 pm (IST)
Bihar bypolls: RJD leading on 2 seats, BJP in one | The RJD established leads in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly constituency while the BJP was leading in Bhabhua Assembly seat in bypolls in Bihar. According to latest data, RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who had in the earlier rounds trailed behind BJP's Pradip Kumar Singh, was now leading by about 14,500 votes after ninth rounds of counting of votes. According to election office sources, a total of 28 rounds of counting will take place for results of Araria Lok Sabha seat bypoll necessitated due to the demise of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party RJD to contest the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin. RJD was also leading by more than 15,000 votes in Jehanabad assembly seat, where the BJP's ally JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded its candidate. There were reports of police resorting to the mild use of force outside the counting centre in Jehanabad as young RJD supporters indulged in boisterous jubilations over the news of their candidate Suday Yadav establishing an unassailable lead over former MLA and JD(U) nominee Abhiram Sharma. In Bhabhua, BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey seemed comfortably placed with a lead of close to 10,000 votes over her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel.
Mar 14, 2018 1:59 pm (IST)
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 23,187 votes with 3,33,050 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh who is trailing with 3,09,869 votes. The by-election for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)
Bihar By Election Results 2018: BJP's Rinky Rani is leading with 40,501 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad with 52,609 votes. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
Mar 14, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam surges its lead by 14,581 votes with 1,80,502 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh with 1,65,921 votes. The by-election for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 1:17 pm (IST)
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 3,506 votes with 1,56,496 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh with 1,52,990 votes. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)
Bihar By-election Results 2018: BJP's Rinky Rani is leading with 23,640 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
Mar 14, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 455 votes with 1,95,527 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh with 1,95,072 votes. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav tweets "10 rounds counting done in Araria, RJD is leading by margin but administration just showing results of 3 rounds. Why? How long they will hide the defeat of BJP& Nitish?"
10 rounds counting done in Araria, RJD is leading by margin but administration just showing results of 3 rounds. Why? How long they will hide the defeat of BJP& Nitish?
Bihar bypolls: BJP's Rinky Rani is leading by by 2714 with 19,738 votes in Bhabua after 8th round. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading with 29,551 votes after round 10. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan.
Mar 14, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)
Bihar Bypolls: After the 7th round, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rinky Rani with 19,221 votes is leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. Congress trailing with 15,144 votes...The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Mar 14, 2018 11:57 am (IST)
Jehanabad: JDU's Abhiram Sharma trailing by 10112 votes in Jehanabad after 10th round. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan.
Mar 14, 2018 11:54 am (IST)
Bihar bypolls: BJP ahead in Araria and Bhabhua, RJD in Jehanabad | The BJP is leading in the Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua Assembly constituency, while the RJD was leading in the Jehanabad Assembly seat in Bihar bypolls. After two rounds of counting, Pradeep Kumar Singh of the saffron party was leading by 2,321 votes in the Araria seat, EC officials said. Rinky Rani Pandey of the BJP was leading by 2,729 votes in the Bhabua Assembly constituency. RJD's Suday Yadav was leading by around 1,200 votes in the Jehanabad Assembly seat, according to the early trends. The polling was held in March 11.
Mar 14, 2018 11:41 am (IST)
Bihar Bypolls: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rinky Rani is leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading by 8899 votes in Jehanabad assembly. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave a ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Mar 14, 2018 11:37 am (IST)
Jitan Ram Manjhi gave a big jolt to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar by announcing his decision to join Lalu Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. This is a realignment of political forces ahead of the 2019 General Elections with Lalu Yadav attempting to stitch a new caste combination of Yadavs, Muslims, and Mahadalits. Manjhi’s decision is also seen as a coming of age moment for Lalu Yadav’s younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Manjhi’s decision is also seen as a coming of age moment for Lalu Yadav’s younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Mar 14, 2018 11:35 am (IST)
Araria Lok Sabha Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradeep Kumar Singh (1,13,169) surges ahead by 8,979 votes....RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is traling with 1,04,190 votes. The by-election for the Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 10:59 am (IST)
Araria Lok Sabha Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 4483 votes after first round. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 10:52 am (IST)
Bihar Bypolls: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rinky Rani is leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad assembly. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Mar 14, 2018 10:47 am (IST)
Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 58,225 votes in Araria and RJD's second with 55,334. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Mar 14, 2018 10:36 am (IST)
Bihar Bypolls: After the third round of counting BJP's Rinky Rani is leading in Bhabua Assembly & RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad assembly after the second round of counting. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Mar 14, 2018 10:33 am (IST)
Mar 14, 2018 10:22 am (IST)
BIHAR BYPOLLS: A neck-to-neck fight is on at Araria and Jehanabad, the BJP is for now comfortably leading in Bhabua.
Mar 14, 2018 10:22 am (IST)
JEHANABAD: RJD wrests back the lead from JD(U) as Kumar Krishna Mohan is ahead of Abhiram Sharma by 1307 votes after two rounds of counting. Yadav is the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
Mar 14, 2018 10:22 am (IST)
BIHAR BYPOLLS: Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in Jehanabad, while the BJP is ahead in Araria and Bhabua. The polls are important because this is the first public test for CM Nitish Kumar since he pulled out of RJD-Congress mahagathbandhan and allied with the BJP-led NDA.
Mar 14, 2018 10:21 am (IST)
BIHAR BYPOLLS: The BJP is leading from the Bhabua seat, while RJD is currently ahead in Araria and Jehanabad. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57 percent voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabhua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.
Mar 14, 2018 10:19 am (IST)
Mar 14, 2018 10:17 am (IST)
Bypolls for Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the demise of the sitting RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. His son Sarfaraz Alam, JD(U) MLA from Jokihat assembly segment of the Lok Sabha Constituency, defected after announcement of bypolls and fought on RJD ticket. The BJP fielded Pradip Singh who was runner-up in 2014 elections. However, equations were changed this time as JD (U) supported its ally BJP whose candidate Vijay Mandal had mustered more than two lakh votes in 2014 elections. Going by 2014 arithmetic combined votes of BJP and JD(U) was much more than the winning margin of RJD's Mohammad Taslimuddin.
Mar 14, 2018 10:14 am (IST)
Numerically these by polls might be of less significance but this is being termed as litmus test for Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the people would be voting for the first time after the CM pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP led NDA. This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as just before the polls Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress.
Mar 14, 2018 10:14 am (IST)
Amid tight security counting of votes for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua assembly seats begins at 8am. Re-polling was completed on 27 booths in Bhabhua constituency on Tuesday which was necessitated due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the poll on March11. The polling percentage in all three constituencies was five to seven percent lower than the last elections as voters did not come out aggressively. 57% voting was recorded in Araria followed by 54 percent in Bhabhua and 50 percent in Jehanabad.