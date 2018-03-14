Bihar By-Election Results LIVE: RJD Wins Araria, Jehanabad; BJP Retains Bhabua

Event Highlights
Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders celebrate in Patna. #BiharByPoll pic.twitter.com/pdWa5J1FV3— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018
The counting the Araria byopoll is over. The RJD candidate has won. The by-election for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
RJD has already started celebrating in Araria, sensing victory. the bypoll result has also echoed inside the Bihar Assembly where RJP MLAs are taunting their BJP and JD(U) counterparts. RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told them, "Double engine wali sarkar kahan hai (Where the double engined government)?" He was apparently referring to NDA govt at the centre and state. In reply, state road construction minister and senior BJP leader Nandkishore Yadav congratulated them.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has taken Twitter following trends in bypolls in the state. Status quo has prevailed in the bypolls with every party retaining the seats it had won. There is a sympathy wave, he said.
बिहार उप चुनाव में यथा स्तिथि बरक़रार।जिसकी जो सीट थी उसी के पास रह गयी।— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) March 14, 2018
सहानुभूति की लहर ।
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 36,000 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Bihar By Election Results 2018: In Jehanabad, RJD's candidate Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav wins by 35036 votes by defeating JDU's Abhiram Sharma.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Congratulations to @laluprasadrjd Ji for winning #Araria and #Jehanabad This is a great victory— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018
Bihar By Election Results 2018: After completion of the 20th round, BJP's Rinky Rani is leading by 13,130 votes with 55,838 votes in Bhabua. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Bihar bypolls: RJD leading on 2 seats, BJP in one | The RJD established leads in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly constituency while the BJP was leading in Bhabhua Assembly seat in bypolls in Bihar. According to latest data, RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who had in the earlier rounds trailed behind BJP's Pradip Kumar Singh, was now leading by about 14,500 votes after ninth rounds of counting of votes. According to election office sources, a total of 28 rounds of counting will take place for results of Araria Lok Sabha seat bypoll necessitated due to the demise of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party RJD to contest the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin. RJD was also leading by more than 15,000 votes in Jehanabad assembly seat, where the BJP's ally JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded its candidate. There were reports of police resorting to the mild use of force outside the counting centre in Jehanabad as young RJD supporters indulged in boisterous jubilations over the news of their candidate Suday Yadav establishing an unassailable lead over former MLA and JD(U) nominee Abhiram Sharma. In Bhabhua, BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey seemed comfortably placed with a lead of close to 10,000 votes over her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel.
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 23,187 votes with 3,33,050 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh who is trailing with 3,09,869 votes. The by-election for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Bihar By Election Results 2018: BJP's Rinky Rani is leading with 40,501 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad with 52,609 votes. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam surges its lead by 14,581 votes with 1,80,502 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh with 1,65,921 votes. The by-election for the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 3,506 votes with 1,56,496 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh with 1,52,990 votes. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Bihar By-election Results 2018: BJP's Rinky Rani is leading with 23,640 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
Araria By-election Results 2018: RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is leading by 455 votes with 1,95,527 votes against BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh with 1,95,072 votes. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav tweets "10 rounds counting done in Araria, RJD is leading by margin but administration just showing results of 3 rounds. Why? How long they will hide the defeat of BJP& Nitish?"
10 rounds counting done in Araria, RJD is leading by margin but administration just showing results of 3 rounds. Why? How long they will hide the defeat of BJP& Nitish?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 14, 2018
Bihar bypolls: BJP's Rinky Rani is leading by by 2714 with 19,738 votes in Bhabua after 8th round. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading with 29,551 votes after round 10. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan.
Bihar Bypolls: After the 7th round, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rinky Rani with 19,221 votes is leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. Congress trailing with 15,144 votes...The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Jehanabad: JDU's Abhiram Sharma trailing by 10112 votes in Jehanabad after 10th round. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan.
Bihar bypolls: BJP ahead in Araria and Bhabhua, RJD in Jehanabad | The BJP is leading in the Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua Assembly constituency, while the RJD was leading in the Jehanabad Assembly seat in Bihar bypolls. After two rounds of counting, Pradeep Kumar Singh of the saffron party was leading by 2,321 votes in the Araria seat, EC officials said. Rinky Rani Pandey of the BJP was leading by 2,729 votes in the Bhabua Assembly constituency. RJD's Suday Yadav was leading by around 1,200 votes in the Jehanabad Assembly seat, according to the early trends. The polling was held in March 11.
Bihar Bypolls: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rinky Rani is leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is leading by 8899 votes in Jehanabad assembly. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave a ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
Jitan Ram Manjhi gave a big jolt to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar by announcing his decision to join Lalu Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. This is a realignment of political forces ahead of the 2019 General Elections with Lalu Yadav attempting to stitch a new caste combination of Yadavs, Muslims, and Mahadalits. Manjhi’s decision is also seen as a coming of age moment for Lalu Yadav’s younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Manjhi’s decision is also seen as a coming of age moment for Lalu Yadav’s younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Araria Lok Sabha Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradeep Kumar Singh (1,13,169) surges ahead by 8,979 votes....RJD's Sarfaraz Alam is traling with 1,04,190 votes. The by-election for the Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
Araria Lok Sabha Elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 4483 votes after first round. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.
