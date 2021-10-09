Bihar By-polls: Tej Pratap Fumes as RJD Excludes Him From Star Campaigners List

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday expressed anger after he was left out of the party’s star campaigners list for the upcoming by-polls to two assembly seats in Bihar. Along with Tej Pratap, his mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti were also excluded from the list. Tej Pratap said that he was not bothered by his exclusion, but his mother and sister should have been made star campaigners, adding that the women of Bihar will never forgive the party for this mistake.

The 33-year-old retweeted RJD’s star campaigners list in which party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is given the first position followed by Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap wrote a poem in Hindi in his tweet. “Oh andhere dekh le muh tera kala ho gaya, maa ne aankhein khol di ghar me ujala ho gaya," he wrote.

Voting for two assembly by-polls in Bihar will be held on October 30 and the results will be announced on November 3.

Following the snub, Tej Pratap has been hitting out at the RJD. His student organisation Chhatra Janshakti Parishad’s leader Sanjay Kumar has filed nomination from Tarapur assembly seat in Munger district. He is contesting the polls as an independent.

RJD is already worried that Congress, which fought the last year’s assembly elections in an alliance, has also announced its candidates from both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan constituencies. Moreover, reports suggest that Tej Pratap could campaign for the Congress candidate in Kusheshwar Asthan. Tej Pratap met Bihar Congress working president Ashok Ram on Thursday. Ram’s son Atirekh Kumar is contesting from Kusheshwar Asthan, and Tej Pratap will likely campaign for him.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Tej Pratap also met Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras at a function hosted by the latter. The RJD leader was attending the first death anniversary of Lok Janshakti Party’s late founder and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

