india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh Dies of Covid-19, CM Nitish Kumar Pays Tribute
1-MIN READ

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh Dies of Covid-19, CM Nitish Kumar Pays Tribute

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat. The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of COVID on Friday in a private hospital here. Singh who had tested positive recently was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he died Friday, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told PTI.

He was appointed as the Chief Secretary after retirement of his predecessor Deepak Kumar on February 28. A 1985 batch IAS officer, Singh was slated to retire in August end.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat. The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet.

Following this, the cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 30, 2021, 15:48 IST